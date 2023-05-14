Local philanthropist establishes a scholarship for graduating seniors

SOMERVILLE, Tenn.—A West Tennessean helps pave the way to a brighter future for local graduating seniors.

According to a news release, a local philanthropist and Somerville resident, Shamekia Rivers has established a scholarship fund for local graduating seniors who have tragically lost their parents.

The Seek God Scholarship Fund provides a local senior with financial assistance, who has been impacted by the loss of their parents by death.

Rivers says that her mother always believed in education and supported the local community, so the scholarship not only helps pave the way for that senior’s future success, but also honors her mother.

Price said, “My mother always believed in the power of education and the importance of giving back to the community. I hope that this scholarship fund will help inspire and support these students as they pursue their dreams.”

The scholarship fund was announced after a special ceremony at Liberty Technology Magnet High School on Friday May 12, 2023.

The scholarship aims to relieve some of the financial woes of funding a college education but also comes with a network of mentors and resources to help students achieve their future goals.

