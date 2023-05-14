Magnolia Manor and Chapel helps to celebrate MOM

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.—A special event was held to celebrate mothers in a local city.

On Sunday, mothers were treated to the annual Mother’s Day Tea held at the Magnolia Manor and Chapel in Humboldt.







Traditional tea as well as an array of scones, tea sandwiches, and desserts were served. All while relaxing in a beautiful setting as classical music was playing in the background.

Many people brought their mothers, grandmothers, or that special woman in their life.

Owner of the Magnolia Manor and Chapel, Lyne Sands gives us the inspiration behind starting this.

“It was one of our first teas that we started, and I have always enjoyed having tea. With that I just felt like I didn’t see people in Humboldt or Jackson having it, so I was like well, let me just start a little tea,” Sands said.

Sands expresses that she loves how the community comes out and loves to participate in what they do.

