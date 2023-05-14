Mother’s Day event returns to the DoubleTree

JACKSON, Tenn.—One hotel held a special event to celebrate moms.

A Mother’s Day Brunch was held at the DoubleTree in Jackson to celebrate everything mom, this is an annual brunch held for mothers in the community.







There was million dollar chicken, carved roast beef, pork loin, shrimp, just a variety of dishes that most could enjoy.

There were around 100 people in attendance for this year’s brunch. They do an Easter, Thanksgiving and Mother’s Day brunch.

“We definitely just want to show our appreciation for every mom and for the families that come out and love on their mother by being with us. It’s definitely important,” said Mary Ross, Director of Sales, Catering and Marketing, DoubleTree Hotel.

Holiday brunch goals for the DoubleTree is usually 3 to 400 attendants and they’ve surpassed that number, the next brunch will be in November for Thanksgiving.

