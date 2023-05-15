31 students recognized for their ACT scores

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thirty-one students were recognized for their ACT score.

According to the Jackson-Madison County School System, the students were treated to a luncheon, given a certificate of their score, a black card for free access to sporting events up to them being 21-years-old, and a laptop from Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

The school system says the laptops and luncheon were paid for by the Jackson-Madison County Education Foundation.

