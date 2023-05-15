Auditions for ‘DREAMGIRLS’ begins at The Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — Your chance to take the stage in a beloved musical has arrived!

Auditions are opening up in the Hub City this week for productions of “DREAMGIRLS.”

The Ned’s production of “DREAMGIRLS” will hold auditions at 314 East Main Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and going through May 18.

Roles are available for eighth graders and up, with show dates to begin on August 17.

“It’s about people, their aspirations, their dreams, what they want to do in life, what they want to do with their life, and how they’re supposed to do it. And we go through all those emotions in this story,” said Monola Patterson, the Director of “DREAMGIRLS.”

The music director for the play is James Henning of Lane College and choreographer is Mona Lisa Lanier.

