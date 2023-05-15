Basketball tournament to begin Monday at 5 p.m.

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system is holding a basketball tournament, starting on Monday.









Monday, May 15 will be the first day of the Jackson-Madison County School System’s Elementary Basketball Tournament.

The tournament begins at 5 p.m. at Rose Hill School, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Grab tickets on GoFan.

Tuesday, May 16, the tournament continues at Rose Hill at the same time. Grab tickets for day two here.

Then on Thursday, May 18 at Rose Hill at 6 p.m., the basketball championship will be held. Grab tickets here.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

JMCSS also says that their middle school baseball championship will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.

It will see Rose Hill go up against Northeast.

It is being held at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.

