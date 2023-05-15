Care Center of Jackson shares plans for expansion

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Care Center of Jackson shared their plans for expansion.

In a news release, the Care Center announced their plans to expand with “The Genesis Homes” campaign.

The release says that the campaign will focus on creating transitional housing for women and women with children in the supportive environment of the center.

The center says that transitional housing provides a safe and secure environment and helps women take a step forward towards a successful and independent life.

“Securing funds to build The Genesis Homes will positively impact so many women and children struggling to gain re-entry to full independent living,” said Nathan Young of The Care Center. “We hope to give struggling women a safe haven and the guidance and support to be the very best version of themselves.”

The release says that the project will eventually consist of a Director’s home, six resident homes, and a garden playground area.

