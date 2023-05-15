Planet Fitness invites teens to work out free this summer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A popular fitness center chain is inviting teens to workout this summer — for free!

Planet Fitness is offering its High School Summer Pass from May 15 through August 31.

During this time frame, teens ages 14-19 who register online can work out for free at any Planet Fitness location across the U.S. and Canada.

A press release states this is the third year the program has been offered, which aims to keep high schoolers active during the summer months and help them get their recommended daily exercise.

Participants will also have the chance to sign up for a TikTok video contest through the program, that will award five lucky teens with $10,000 each in scholarships.

Additionally, the top five schools in the U.S. with the most amount of participants will each receive $10,000 to fund athletic equipment, health and wellness initiatives and more.

Click here for more information on the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass or to register online. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian.

