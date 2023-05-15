Pop Up Showers Tonight, Cold Front Coming Tuesday

Isolated quick developing pop up storms will continue to impact West Tennessee this afternoon and evening. The showers are helping to cool things off a bit as many locations are feeling into the mid 90s right now. A cold front will pass by Tuesday cooling things down and allowing us to stay rain free for a couple days. Another cold front is coming late Friday into Saturday as well that will usher in another round of rain showers and storms. Catch the full forecast details right here.

TONIGHT:

Another round of isolated showers and storms will move through the evening and some will linger overnight across West Tennessee. We are not expecting severe storms but some lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with these storms. It will remain humid tonight as the winds will continue to come out of the southeast. The humidity will keep morning low temperatures up tonight with temperatures dipping down to the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Expect partly cloudy skies in general tonight.

TUESDAY:

A cold front is going to pass by during the back half the day on Tuesday. That will usher in another round of showers and storms with it. Just like Monday, a few of the storms could be heavy at times but we are not expecting severe weather to move through. The bulk of the showers and storm activity will be in our southern counties. We will see partly cloudy skies again into the day on Tuesday and the winds will shift to the west behind the front. It will be a bit breezy at times during the day as well. Highs will reach the low 80s and Tuesday night lows will fall down to around 60°.

WEDNESDAY:

There could be a few lingering showers during the morning on Wednesday but most of the day will be dry. Some clouds will linger during the first half of the day but we are expecting a mostly sunny afternoon and evening. The winds will come out of the north keeping the humidity down some. Highs will reach the upper 70s during the afternoon and many of us will fall down to the upper 50s overnight into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Thursday is going to be a very pleasant day. We are likely to see mostly sunny skies and the humidity will be low due to the northeast wind around 10 MPH. Showers and storm are not expected and seem unlikely at this time. Thursday night will remain cool with morning lows dropping down to the upper 50s once again. Thursday will be the nicest day of the week.

FRIDAY:

The next front will begin to approach the Mid South on Friday. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and we are expecting a mostly cloudy evening. As the front gets closer during the back half of the day, we will be seeing another round of showers and storms popping up. Highs on Friday will reach the low 80s as the winds will return to the southeast to kick off the day. As the front passes the winds will return back to the northwest. Friday night lows will return down to the upper 50s. Rain showers will continue over night into the start of the weekend here in West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

The cold front will keep shower and storm chances around as we kick off the weekend. As the day progresses on Saturday we are expecting the showers and storms to move out. They could linger into the back half of the day depending on the timing of the front. As the rain clears out on Saturday we should have a dry and mostly sunny Sunday on the way. It will be a cooler weekend with highs only reaching the mid 70s and overnight lows will drop to the mid 50s. We are likely to see below normal temperatures this weekend for the first time in a couple weeks. The winds will come out of the north or northwest all weekend long and could be breezy at times on Saturday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the 2nd week of May. That led to several rounds of storms that are expected to linger in the forecast into the weekend. Highs are expected to stay above normal until the upcoming weekend as well. We have two different cold fronts on the way that will impact our weather this week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

