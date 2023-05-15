Spring Liquidation Plant Sale to be held in Jackson on Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another opportunity for local green thumbs may sprout some interest.

If you missed UT Gardens‘ Spring Plant Sale at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, there’s still one more chance to gather some additions for your garden.

UT Gardens will host the 2023 Spring Liquidation Plant Sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

The liquidation sale is held annually to sell remaining inventory from the traditional Plant Sale.

All annuals will be buy two, get one free, while shrubs, trees, bushes, and most perennials will be half-off.

There is no cost to attend the event, which will go on rain or shine.

The West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center is located at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

