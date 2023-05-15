Thomas “Tommy” Brown

1946 – 2023

Thomas Jefferson “Tommy” Brown, age 77, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and

husband of Dulaine Wallace Brown, departed this life Sunday morning, May 14,

2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Tommy was born March 7, 1946 in Cordova, Tennessee, the son of the late James M. Brown and Clara Nolan Brown.

He was a strong-willed, hard worker

and employed in maintenance at Western Auto and Firestone before his

retirement. Tommy was a resident of Oakland for 50 years and a member of

Macon Church of Christ.

Mr. Brown was an avid UT football and New York Yankees fan. He just learned to

text on his cell phone within the past year and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Tommy will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather and

great-grandfather.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dulaine Wallace Brown; two

daughters, Tommie Hannah (Jamie) and Dena White (John); two sons, Jeff

Brown (Lisa) and Michael Brown (Joy); his sister, Helen Brown; eleven

grandchildren, Dodie, Jerred, Trinity (Jacob), Gregory (Kelsey), Devin (Chelsea),

Christian (Clara), Jessi, Lane, Justin, Karen and Silas; and nine great-

grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Baby

Brown; four sisters, Mildred Brown, Martha Byrd, Magalene Perry and Mary

Anner Rosson; and two brothers, Clyde Rosson and Lloyd Rosson.

A visitation for Mr. Brown will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the

Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 10 A.M.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway

64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jerred Mize, Gregory White, Lane

Brown, Christian Sanders, Justin Brown, Silas Brown and Dayton Elrod.

Honorary pallbearers will be Devin White, John White and Jamie Hannah.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Memphis

School of Preaching in Memory of Tommy Brown, 3950 Forest Hill-Irene Road,

Memphis, TN 38125.

