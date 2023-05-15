UT Martin students help local farm owner with study

MARTIN, Tenn. — University of Tennessee at Martin students created a land-use study for a local farm owner.

UT Martin says the students in the advanced farm and ranch management course in the fall of 2022 made the study for Renee Williams, owner of the Moore Family Century Farm in Benton County.

The project began after Williams reached out to Landy Fuqua, director of the university’s Regional

Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center, asking about possible revenue streams for the

family farm.

“The assistance we are receiving generates hope and excitement about maintaining our Moore

Family Century Farm legacy,” said Williams. “This document will serve as a compass to help us navigate

the steps to build a productive business that contributes to the growth of agriculture in Tennessee and the

rural community of Benton County.”

The project involved Drew Grimmit, a senior agricultural business major from Hampshire, Shelby Petty, a senior agricultural business major from Reagan, and Sarah White, a junior agricultural business major from Collierville.

