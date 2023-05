MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is holding its 23rd Memorial Day later this month.

The university says that this annual event is set for Friday, May 26 on the north plaza of the main campus between the Boling University Center and the Paul Meek Library.

This memorial is open to the public and will have retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Dennis Cavin will be the guest speaker.

