38 high schoolers earn associate degrees from JSCC

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than three dozen high schoolers in the Hub City have already earned degrees from a local college.

A press release states this year, 38 students graduated from Jackson Central-Merry Early College High with associate degrees from Jackson State Community College.

Students who graduate from Early College High, which began as a school-within-a-school in 2015, receive both a high school diploma and an associate degree or certificate.

“Our students are our future and to see these students graduate from Early College High has been a tremendous honor,” said ECH Principal Dr. Nathan Lewis. “This is a homegrown program through the outstanding efforts and support of the Jackson-Madison County School System and our partner Jackson State Community College. This wouldn’t be the program it is today without their support and the numbers don’t lie, we are truly changing the lives of our students to support them academically and professionally.”

According to the release, ECH students are offered grants that allow them to earn their degrees tuition-free.

