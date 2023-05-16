Career expo held in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee National Guard and WBBJ-TV brought you the 2023 spring Thomas Media Career Expo.

The event took place Tuesday morning at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Attendees had the opportunity to bring many copies of their resumes to hand to future employers.

Hundreds of positions were available and and event goers had the opportunity to connect with over 50 employers.

The event was free to the public!

“Just having everything in one location for everyone I think really helps the Jackson and West Tennessee community with bringing everything in one spot for everyone,” said Katie Doherty, with Thomas Media.

