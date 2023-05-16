Farm blends therapy, animals in West Tennessee

TOONE, Tenn. — This isn’t your normal therapy or counseling session.

One farm is mixing therapy with nature and animals.

The Therapy Farm has opened their doors to in-person services of counseling and occupational therapy.

“We are having our ribbon cutting ceremony for launching our business of the therapy. We are working to do nature and animal assisted therapy services and providing that to the surrounding counties here,” said Caroline Mrowiec, the Occupational Therapist, The Therapy Farm.

The Therapy Farm caters to children, teens and adults by combining therapy with art, animals and nature.

“A lot of times what will happen when somebody comes is we’ll do an initial assessment. We’ll talk about what’s going on, we’ll get to know each other, and then we’re able to provide therapy services, learning/coping skills, learning relaxation tragedies, learning how to deal with whatever might be going on in their lives,” said Emily Kalinowski, the Founder and a Counselor at The Therapy Farm.

The farm features an indoor play area with objects to keep children stimulated, along with the play base activities.

The farm also incorporates farm animals to further help clients with their counseling or occupational therapy.

“Animals are great because animals actually help people feel safer and more comfortable and build rapport more quickly. So it just creates a really safe environment, especially for kids that may be feel uncomfortable going to a medical setting or clinical setting,” Kalinowski said.

The farm has horses, mini horses, ponies and goats. And with summer closely approaching, they offer a variety of summer programs.

“We have lots of summer programs going on right now. I’m really excited for one of our sessions that’s coming up. It’s a therapy camp. It’s an outdoor therapy camp and there will be a little showcase after a four-day camp,” Mrowiec said.

The farm is located at 25140 Highway 18 in Toone in Hardeman County.

