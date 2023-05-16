GALLERY: Dedication held at the Madison County Jail

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office held a dedication on Tuesday.

The new Visitation Center at the Madison County Jail was dedicated in honor of one woman for her decades of ministry provided to inmates at the jail.

Cornelia Tiller, known as “Ms. Happy,” has been volunteering for the jail ministry for about 30 years.

Tuesday, a portrait of Tiller was unveiled at the jail and she was given a plaque by Madison County Sheriff Julian Wiser.

Tiller told us why she decided to volunteer for ministry at the jail.

“I love the Lord God almighty, my Lord Jesus. And everybody I would want to talk to about my Lord Jesus would run away from me. So I finally found a group of people, my sweet jail girls, they couldn’t get away from me and they just seem to enjoy it and we became best friends,” Tiller said.

In honor of Tiller’s dedication and tireless efforts in serving those in need, the City of Jackson and Madison County came together to proclaim the day as “Ms. Happy Cornelia Tiller Day.”

