Mugshots : Madison County : 5/15/23 – 5/16/23
-
Rosalind Haynes
Rosalind Haynes: Violation of probation, failure to appear
-
Derek Thornsberry
Derek Thornsberry: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law
-
Humberto Aguirar
Humberto Aguirar: Evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident
-
Judon Roberson
Judon Roberson: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism
-
Mecos Willis
Mecos Willis: Violation of probation
-
-
Nicholas Simpson
Nicholas Simpson: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation
-
Richard Kincannon
Richard Kincannon: Failure to appear
-
Scott Campbell
Scott Campbell: Violation of community corrections
-
Shekera Floyd
Shekera Floyd: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law
-
Shirley Dowdy
Shirley Dowdy: Misuse of 911, false reports
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/15/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/16/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.