Mugshots : Madison County : 5/15/23 – 5/16/23

Rosalind Haynes Rosalind Haynes: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Derek Thornsberry Derek Thornsberry: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Humberto Aguirar Humberto Aguirar: Evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident

Judon Roberson Judon Roberson: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

Mecos Willis Mecos Willis: Violation of probation



Nicholas Simpson Nicholas Simpson: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation

Richard Kincannon Richard Kincannon: Failure to appear

Scott Campbell Scott Campbell: Violation of community corrections

Shekera Floyd Shekera Floyd: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Shirley Dowdy Shirley Dowdy: Misuse of 911, false reports

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/15/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/16/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.