New law adjusts state’s bail process

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new law taking effect July 1 is changing the state’s bail procedures.

House Bill 0830 will “anyone who is charged with a Class A or B felony, that they would not be able to be released on their own recognizance by judicial commissioner unless they first get permission to do so from an elected judge,” said Sen. Brent Taylor, of Memphis back in April.

This new law means those facing a judge’s permission will be needed for cases like aggravated assault and domestic assault.

The law also says that “anyone who commits another crime while out on bail would receive a second bail for the second offense,” Taylor explained.

