Over $82 million designated to improve local technical, community colleges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee Senator Ed Jackson (R-Jackson) announces a big win for higher education.

According to a press release, $82.65 million has been designated in the state’s budget for technical and community colleges in Senate District 25.

The appropriated funds are part of a $56.2 billion budget passed by the General Assembly in April, which prioritized efforts to improve education and school safety, strengthen families, create new economic opportunities and more.

The release states that appropriations going to Senate District 25 include:

$29.75 million to TCAT Lexington for a replacement campus

$7.8 million to TCAT Jackson for new improvements

$34.6 million to Jackson State Community College for new improvements

$10.5 million to TCAT Newbern for new improvements

“I am very pleased to announce that our district is receiving $82 million for renovations and expansions to our TCATs and community colleges to better serve our students and region,” said Senator Jackson. “TCATs are instrumental in training our strong workforce and driving economic development in our communities. I appreciate Governor Lee and his commitment to strengthening technical education in our state.”

