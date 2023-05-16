Redemption Road Rescue to hold open house

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is hosting an open house.

Redemption Road Rescue is holding its annual open house on Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It includes a huge yard sale, tours of the rescue, food, and other vendors.

Redemption Road Rescue was founded in 2009 as an organization to help horses and horse owners in need.

They accept surrendered animals and work side-by-side with local authorities on animal cruelty cases and seizures.

Their ultimate goal is to rescue horses until rescue is no longer needed.

“We hope the public will come in and see what we do and maybe become part of us and meet these horses and realize the need we have here in West Tennessee for horses that are neglected or people that need extra help taking care of their horses. So we’d like the public come in and see it and become part of us,” said Lori Collins, the Director of Redemption Road Rescue.

Redemption Road Rescue is located at 130 Cooper Anderson Road.

