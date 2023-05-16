Report ranks each Tennessee county in child well-being

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth released the 2023 County Profiles in Child Well-Being on Tuesday.

The annual report ranks each county in the state in important areas affecting child development, such as economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

A news release states each profile provides an analysis of the county’s strengths and challenges, along with policy recommendations to improve outcomes.

According to the report, Weakley and Decatur Counties were the only West Tennessee counties to rank in the top 10, while counties for the greatest opportunity for improvement include Haywood, Shelby, Hardeman, Lauderdale, and Madison, among others.

The report shows that when it comes to child well-being, Madison County’s biggest challenge is the percent of households in the county experiencing a severe housing cost burden, with around 25% of the county’s children living in poverty.

Other findings include that in 2021, more than 18% of children were living in poverty statewide, and a slight increase in uninsured children in the state was also noted.

Click here to view the 2023 County Profiles in Child Well-Being. A news release states that the data is primarily from 2021 and 2022.

