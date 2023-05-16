Tennessee creates Nuclear Energy Advisory Council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order aimed at nuclear innovation.

Tuesday, Lee signed Executive Order 101, creating the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council.

This council will have 15 members, including members of the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation and key nuclear industry stakeholders, the news release said.

“Tennessee is ready-made to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth with safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy for the future,” Lee said. “Today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, bringing greater opportunity and quality jobs for Tennesseans.”

