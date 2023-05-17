2 West TN students found dead at school, 1 transported for treatment

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after two West Tennessee students were found dead in a school’s parking lot.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, two deceased juveniles were discovered at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville. A third juvenile was also discovered in critical condition and transported for medical treatment.

In an interview provided to various media outlets, Chief Deputy R. Garcia says the Sheriff’s Office was notified around 4:40 p.m., and confirmed all of the students involved were females ages 16-17. Garcia also confirmed the bodies were found in the parking lot near the rear of the school.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is currently being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

The incident occurred just hours prior to Fayette-Ware High School’s graduation ceremony, which went on as scheduled.

Stay with us on-air and online as we’ll provide an update if new information becomes available.

For more local news, click here.