Bee Fest, 5K to be held this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park is inviting the community to the Bee Fest and Virtual Honeybee 5K.

A news release says all proceeds from the event will support the park’s Honeybee Project.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 20, which is recognized as World Bee Day, craft and educational vendors will be set up as runners participate in the 5K.

Registration is required with a $20. Runners will receive a virtual bib, a finishers medal, and a certificate for donating to the Honeybee Project. Register here. See the route in the park here.

A virtual 5K is also being offered from now through May 22, in which runners can complete their miles through any course they choose and log their time online.

Registration for the virtual 5K is $25.

“I’m most excited about the craft fair because I’m a crafter at home. Also, it’s just nice to see the ideas. And I know a lot of little bee trinkets are going to be here, and that’s what I’m most excited about,” said Dedra Ekberg, a Park Ranger.

For more information, you can call the park office at (731) 988-5614.

Pinson mounds is located at 460 Ozier Road in Pinson.

