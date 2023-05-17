District attorney says scammers targeting medical professionals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state’s attorney general is warning of a scam targeting medical professionals.

According to the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General, scammers are impersonating agents from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and then attempt to extort money or steal personal identifiable information.

The news release says that on these calls, the scammers often claim the provider’s National Provider Identifier has been compromised and is being used for illicit purposes.

The release says a Tennessee dentist received a similar call last week, with the victim reporting the scam caller sharing a detailed story about the dentist’s NPI being stolen and being used for large-scale purchases of drugs, including oxycodone.

The release says that the dentist asked questions after the scammer said an investigation was underway by government agencies, but hung up after not being able to provide key information.

The district attorney’s office reminds everyone that the DEA will never contact members of the public or providers to demand payment, will never request personal information, and will only notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action in person or by official letter.

The release says if you receive a similar call, contact the FBI.

The Federal Trade Commission provides recovery steps, shares information with other law enforcement agencies, and takes reports here.

If you are a victim and provided personal information to a scammer, learn more about how to protect yourself from identify theft, the release says.

The release says Tennessee residents may file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Affairs here.

