Events to celebrate national tennis month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A popular sport is being celebrated in the Hub City.

In celebration of national tennis month, the Jackson West Tennessee Tennis Association will be promoting several local tennis activities you and your family can enjoy.

“Cardio on the Court” will be held May 18th at Pugh Bourne park in northeast Madison county.

The event is free And starts at 5:30 in the evening.

Plus, a kid’s tennis festival will be held on Saturday, May 20th starting at 10 in the morning. It will include pizza and a story time at the Jackson tennis center, followed by a tennis play day at Pugh Bourne park.

But your chances to play won’t end there, a local program called “Play Tennis-ssee” is available as well.

“It’s for beginner adults,” explained Sarah Barnett, president of USTA-Tennessee. “We do it out at the Jackson tennis center and we have one actually coming up in June if you’re looking to learn tennis. So you learn how to play tennis and you get a free t-shirt and tennis lessons through it.”

To learn more, click here.