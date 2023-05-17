FULL INTERVIEW: FEMA, SBA reps discuss storm assistance

Representatives with FEMA and SBA sat down with us for a live interview on Tuesday to discuss upcoming deadlines for storm assistance following the deadly tornadoes earlier this year.

Additional information from U.S. Small Business Administration:

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) : Bedford, Chester, Clay, Coffee, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, DeKalb, Fayette, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Shelby, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, Williamson and Wilson in Tennessee; Lauderdale, in Alabama; Crittenden and Mississippi in Arkansas; Allen and Monroe in Kentucky; and Alcorn, Benton, Tippah and Tishomingo in Mississippi.

What’s available:

Only Primary Counties* in the declaration (*Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties in Tennessee) can apply for the following loans with SBA:

Business Physical Disaster Loans – Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible. Max. loan 2 million dollars. Home Disaster Loans – Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles. Residents that sustained physical damages need to register with FEMA first. Max. loan $200,000 for homeowners (primary residence) & $40,000 for personal property including renters.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is June 6, 2023.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

All businesses and private non-profit organizations qualifying in primary counties (including Tipton, Haywood and Hardeman in Western Tennessee) and contiguous counties (including Shelby (Memphis), Lauderdale and Fayette) may apply with SBA for EIDL without any proof of physical damages.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) – Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period. Max. loan 2 million dollars.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is January 8, 2024.

SBA is operating several Business Recovery Centers to assist business owners and residents in filling out a disaster loan application and providing one-on-one help and program information. The centers are operating as indicated below until further notice:

Business Recovery Center Tipton County

Dyersburg State Community College

Learning Resource Center and Student Center, Room 183

3149 Highway 51 S.

Covington, TN, 38019

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Business Recovery Center Macon County

Macon County Emergency Communications District

898 Highway 52 East

Lafayette, TN 37083

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Business Recovery Center McNairy County

The Latta Theater Visitor Center

205 W. Court Avenue

Selmer, TN 38375

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Business Recovery Center Rutherford County

Rutherford County Historic Courthouse

One Public Square Suite 303

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Please note that SBA has staff available to assist you at ALL FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opened and managed by FEMA.

To locate a DRC in Alabama close to you please go to the following link:

For public inquiries and questions – information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17866.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

