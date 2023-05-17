JPD Chief Corley talks National Police Week, honors fallen sergeant

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week is National Police Week!

We were able to sit with Jackson Police Department Chief Thom Corley to talk with him about what this week means.

He said it is always very important to remember those who serve and protect the community each day.

He talked about how remembering those who have lost their lives in the line of duty is the most important part of this week.

He specifically mentioned Sgt. Andy Bailey who passed away while serving some years ago.

When asked about the goal for the Jackson Police Department, Chief Corley mentioned service and how they always strive to serve the people of Jackson in the best ways they can.

“We want to serve the community. Obviously the protect and serve type motto. We want to serve, we want to protect, we want to reduce crime, we want to eliminate what we can eliminate, but it’s all about the service,” Chief Corley said. “When folks call for the police department, typically they are not having their best day. We want them to know that we understand that and we want to serve them and we want to provide the best that we can.”

Chief Corley says he is very proud of the work that they are doing.

