Local psychiatry clinic talks importance of mental health care

JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of May is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues.

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed in May to fight the negative stigma, provide support, educate the public, and advocate for policies that support the millions of people in the country affected by mental illness.

“Somebody you know, if not yourself, has suffered with it and you’re not alone. It’s not a shameful thing, and the importance of speaking up and getting help, that’s the main thing. I mean there are other preventative measures, such as diet and healthy exercise and stuff like that, that can help prevent it. But some of it is inevitable, and that’s why people need to know that there is help out there and they need to speak up and get help,” said Merry Anna Snider, a Board Certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner.

Mental health is a case-by-case issue and depends on the individual affected. It is important to find what specific issues are triggering your mental health.

“Trauma is a big thing that can cause mental health issues. Genetics – there are certain mental health disorders that are very genetic. Substance induced disorders, alcohol, drugs sometimes play a factor into it as well,” Snider said.

Tennessee Psychiatry, a mental health clinic in Jackson, provides support to those in that are in need of help.

“We handle mental health in a different light. We know real, we are real. So we know the obstacles and the circumstances because we have been there ourselves. So that is one up for us in this clinic,” said Autumn Steed, the Office Manager at Tennessee Psychiatry.

Tennessee Psychiatry also offers many resources based on the individual’s mental health needs.

“We provide diagnostics, medication management, all outpatient basis. What’s unique to Tennessee Psychiatry is we also have this Spravato Nasal treatments for treatment-resistant depression. If they’ve been on medications in the past – antidepressants that just aren’t cutting it for them – Spravato works wonders for the treatment-resistant depression or people with suicidal ideation,” Snider said.

It is important to know that mental health issues are nothing to be ashamed of. It is okay to ask for help when it’s needed.

“Mental health isn’t always horrible. How society is now, you are pushed more and more to do more. We don’t stand by that. We’re growing each day to provide a better outlet for everyone to say, ‘Hey, I now have a chance. They did give me a chance. I’m doing great, look at me now,'” Steed said.

Mental Health Month gives all of us a valuable opportunity to celebrate the tremendous strides the US has made in promoting mental health.

