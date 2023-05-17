Local university to conduct active-shooter training

MARTIN, Tenn. — Active-shooter training is taking place at a local university on May 25.

The University of Tennessee at Martin says that they will be conducting the training in the Johnson EPS Building, next to the Paul Meek Library on Mt. Pelia Road.

The university says that Pacer Pond west of Mt. Pelia Road will be a triage site. The road will be closed during the training, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The training event will involve the Weakley County Emergency Management Agency, the UT Martin Department of Public Safety, the Martin Police Department, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital.

