McNairy County is healing after a tornado destroyed multiple homes

MCNAIRY COUNTY, TENN– Mona Card, a Morris Chapel resident, was at home with her husband when the tornado approached her house back on march 31st. She says thinking quickly they got in the floor between the bed and the wall and pulled the mattress over them. After the tornado passed they had trees down all over their property, their chicken barn and carport were severely damaged, and their house would need a new roof. Today our crews spoke with Card again and asked her about the recovery.

“We had lots of help. We’re waiting on FEMA but other than that we’re moving along. We’re making progress,” said Card.

Card says she and her husband first began picking up limbs and debris from the yard and then when they got help they moved to larger things like trees. Then they got their chicken barn fixed with a brand new roof, and they began working on a new carport. That now has an important, new life-saving feature.

“Our other carport was just a smaller…just big enough for our vehicles. This is a little larger. We’ll have a little storage unit and our storm shelter. That was the main thing, storm shelter,” said Card

Many areas that were littered with debris, like this field alongside Bethel Purdy Road, were now cleaned up.

In April this was the scene of a front yard off of Bethel Purdy Road.

Now it looks like this.

Across the road it looked like this,

however, now you can see the evidence of a massive cleanup operation.