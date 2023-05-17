Moonshine still, drugs found during search of home

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement discovered a moonshine still, and more, during the search of a home on Wednesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was informed by tipsters of law enforcement on Scarbrough Spur Road.

Johnnie Carter, the Director of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, says that a search warrant was executed, with agents finding a moonshine still, meth, and paraphernalia.

Carter says that the investigation is on-going. He adds that multiple people were detained.

Carter says they were at the home for a drug search warrant.

