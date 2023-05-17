Services Mr. Curtis Harden, Jr. age 66 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the London Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Haywood County, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Harden, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Curtis-Harden/#!/ TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.