Mr. Jimmy D. Smith was born on June 2, 1945 in Madison County, Tennessee. He departed this life on May 13, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a:m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Hurt’s Chapel C.M.E. Church. His remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment is at Hurt’s Chapel Memorial Garden.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

