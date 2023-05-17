Services for Mrs. Mozella Welch Baldridge, age 88 of Bethel Springs, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the New Bethel United Methodist Church. The interment will be in the Bethel Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12 Noon, until time of service at New Bethel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Baldridge, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Mozella-Baldridge /#!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.