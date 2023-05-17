Mugshots : Madison County : 5/16/23 – 5/17/23
Thomas Johnson
Thomas Johnson: Violation of probation
Barton Drake
Barton Drake: Violation of probation
John Werthing
John Werthing: Theft under $999
Logan Miller
Logan Miller: Violation of probation
Robert James
Robert James: Aggravated rape
Roderick Tubbs
Roderick Tubbs: Violation of probation
Tashanta McClellan
Tashanta McClellan: Violation of community corrections
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/16/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/17/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.