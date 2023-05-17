Mugshots : Madison County : 5/16/23 – 5/17/23

Thomas Johnson Thomas Johnson: Violation of probation

Barton Drake Barton Drake: Violation of probation

John Werthing John Werthing: Theft under $999

Logan Miller Logan Miller: Violation of probation

Robert James Robert James: Aggravated rape



Roderick Tubbs Roderick Tubbs: Violation of probation

Tashanta McClellan Tashanta McClellan: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/16/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/17/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.