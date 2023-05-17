NFL greats to join FHU Annual Benefit Dinner

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university’s annual fundraiser will welcome two greats from the NFL.

Players-turned-commentators Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms are set to join Freed-Hardeman University’s Annual Benefit Dinner on Friday, December 1.

According to a news release, the FHU Annual Benefit Dinner is typically the largest single-night fundraiser in the state, generating more than $1 million annually over the past 23 years to help students attend the university.

Esiason is best known as a quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, and earned the title of NFL MVP in 1988. After leaving the NFL and entering the broadcast booth, Esiason has become a leading figure in the fight against cystic fibrosis and established the Boomer Esiason Foundation with his wife, which has raised millions of dollars to fund research. He is currently a studio analyst for “The NFL Today” on CBS Sports.

A 15-year NFL veteran, Simms was named the Super Bowl XXI MVP and is currently the lead analyst for CBS Sports. Simms led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles, racking up personal achievements along the way and becoming an All-Pro quarterback. He was the Giants’ first draft pick in 1979, and set team marks for most passes completed and attempted for a single game, season and career; career touchdown passes; and most 300-yard games in a career.

“We are excited to announce that these two NFL greats will be coming to Freed-Hardeman,” FHU President David R. Shannon said. “After successful careers as quarterbacks in the NFL, both have brought their communication skills to the broadcast booth. We look forward to seeing them and hearing their messages.”

Ticket information and a schedule of events can be found at this link. The release states the Hardeman Boys, the beloved FHU group from the 1980s, will also take the stage at the dinner performing crowd favorites.

Click here for more information about Freed-Hardeman University.

