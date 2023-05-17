Positive Living Group to host lunch-and-learn

JACKSON, Tenn. — A free lunch-and-learn is being held with a variety of local health professionals.

The Positive Living Group says that the lunch will include:

Dr. Melanie Hoppers of Physicians Quality Care

Dr. John Pasley of the Jackson-Madison County School System

Dr. Paul Gray of The Women’s Clinic

Twana Miller of the Positive Living Group

Dr. Nita Mehr of Union University

Giavante Douglas of the Positive Living Group

They will be speaking on topics such as mental health, Menopause, Depression, and Brain Fog: A Post-COVID Reality.

The lunch will be on May 25 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 433 East Lafayette Street in Jackson. A balloon release is also set for 1:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to earn three CEUs.

Find more local news here.