Positive Living Group to host lunch-and-learn

Tristyn Stoop,

JACKSON, Tenn. — A free lunch-and-learn is being held with a variety of local health professionals.

Positive Living Group

The Positive Living Group says that the lunch will include:

  • Dr. Melanie Hoppers of Physicians Quality Care
  • Dr. John Pasley of the Jackson-Madison County School System
  • Dr. Paul Gray of The Women’s Clinic
  • Twana Miller of the Positive Living Group
  • Dr. Nita Mehr of Union University
  • Giavante Douglas of the Positive Living Group

They will be speaking on topics such as mental health, Menopause, Depression, and Brain Fog: A Post-COVID Reality.

The lunch will be on May 25 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 433 East Lafayette Street in Jackson. A balloon release is also set for 1:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to earn three CEUs.

