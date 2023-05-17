Positive Living Group to host lunch-and-learn
JACKSON, Tenn. — A free lunch-and-learn is being held with a variety of local health professionals.
The Positive Living Group says that the lunch will include:
- Dr. Melanie Hoppers of Physicians Quality Care
- Dr. John Pasley of the Jackson-Madison County School System
- Dr. Paul Gray of The Women’s Clinic
- Twana Miller of the Positive Living Group
- Dr. Nita Mehr of Union University
- Giavante Douglas of the Positive Living Group
They will be speaking on topics such as mental health, Menopause, Depression, and Brain Fog: A Post-COVID Reality.
The lunch will be on May 25 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 433 East Lafayette Street in Jackson. A balloon release is also set for 1:30 p.m.
Guests will be able to earn three CEUs.
