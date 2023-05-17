Thomas Snow Hart, age 73, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Shirel Hart, departed this life Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Thomas was born September 30, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late William Harrison Hart and Nell Wortham Hart. He graduated in 1967 from Oakhaven High School in Memphis and obtained his pilot’s license while in high school. He continued his education at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, majoring in music and then went to Aviation Mechanic School in Memphis.

Mr. Hart worked on diesel engines and for the family crop dusting service in West Memphis and Marion, Arkansas, then worked on airplanes in Clarksdale and Greenwood, Mississippi, and then worked at MATA before his retirement. He enjoyed flying, was a private pilot and worked with his father on airplanes. He was a member of the Shriner Brass Band and Dance Band, Bellevue Orchestra, and played the trombone, bass trombone and the piano. Thomas was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and a Shriner.

Mr. Hart is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirel Hart of Moscow, TN; his son, Greg Hart (Lori) of Moscow, TN; his sister, Clare Fountain of Covington, TN; two grandchildren, Morgan Hart and Ticer Hart; three sisters-in-law, Debbie Dickey of Greenwood, MS, Nola Hart of Byhalia, MS and Vickie Hart of Covington, TN; and other special family members including numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Neil Dickey and Billy Hart.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hart will be at 3 P.M. Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Mark Duggin officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Hart will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

