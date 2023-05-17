US Marshals seek man wanted on federal drug trafficking offenses

JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals have released a wanted poster for a man wanted on federal drug trafficking offenses.

Marshals say that Matthew Culver has a violent criminal history including firearms, narcotics, evading arrest, and parole violations.

Marshals suspect that he may be in Graves, Fulton, or Hickman counties in western in Kentucky, but do add that he may visit Obion, Weakley, or Lake Counties in West Tennessee frequently.

He is described as being 6-feet, 4-inches tall, brown hair and green eyes, and almost 200 pounds.

They say Culver is believed to be armed and dangerous, known to abuse drugs, and to have violent tendencies.

If you have information to that could help the US Marshals, call Marshal Mike McCord at (901) 258-0553.

A reward is being offered, according to Marshals.

