World-famous monster truck to make pitstop in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A world-famous monster truck is making a pitstop in Dyersburg this weekend!

The Raminator will be at the Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, offering fans the chance to meet the driver and the Hall Brothers Racing team. Plus they can snap a photo with the truck itself!

The Raminator can be found at 920 US Highway 51 Bypass on May 20.

You can meet the team and get your photo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but do not miss the Car Crash at 3 p.m.

They add that all fans who come out and register will be entered into the 2023 Sweepstakes and enter for a chance to win $100,000 toward any eligible vehicle from Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep and Ram.

