2023 Extraordinary Shake Champion named

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Extraordinary Shake Champion for 2023 has been named.

Jackson Central-Merry Middle School held its second annual Extraordinary Shake last week.

More than 200 sixth and seventh graders began a four-day, 10-round competition.

It focused on their inter-personal communication and leadership skills. This year’s champion was seventh grader and first-time competitor, Adyson Jones.

“I learned to start making eye contact with people because I don’t like to hold eye contact with anyone, really. But doing this entire Extraordinary Shake, it was just like, eye opening to see like, okay when you make eye contact with people, they’re more interactive with you,” Jones said.

“We want to make sure that at a young age they’re already exposed to those things so that when they reach those public speaking classes and the speech class, you know, things like that, that they’re prepared to encounter those and to tackle them with confidence. We believe that our students need to build their confidence early to become more comfortable with who they are,” said Christina Warren, a sixth grade English teacher, and the coordinator of Extraordinary Shake.

The Extraordinary Shake began in 2017 in Fayette County.

