2023 Tennessee River Jam set for early June

PARIS, Tenn. — The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with multiple partners for the annual Tennessee River Jam.

The 2023 Tennessee River Jam headliners include Chris Janson, Drake White, Almost Famous and Jason D. Williams.

The four-day music festival takes place June 1 through the June 4 in Paris and Henry County.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re at, anybody can drive for a free concert. Come down enjoy Thursday. Buy your ticket for Friday and come join us on Friday night,” said Lashonda Williams, a Board Member for the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

This year the main event at Paris Landing State Park will be held on Friday, June 2.

Johnny Mac will open up for Drake White and Chris Janson.

Tickets can be purchased today.

Find more local news here.