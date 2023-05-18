Budget committee works to hammer out JMCSS budget

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Members of the Madison County Budget Committee met to hammer out several issues pertaining to the Jackson-Madison County School System’s budget.

At the Thursday evening meeting, committee members tied up some loose ends from their last meeting as they prepare to present the operating budget for the school system to the Madison County Commission for the upcoming fiscal year.

Leaders of the budget committee say they’re proud of all the long hours being put into getting this budget together, and it’s all about the most important members of the school system, the students.

“We on the budget committee, we’re charged just like all of the county commissioner are. We’re charged with trying to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars. And I’m really proud of this particular budget committee we’ve got now. We’ve really put a lot of long hours in and everything, and some people, other commissioners that have served on it in the past know what I’m talking about. I’m just really proud of this team that we’ve got together right now,” said Carl Alexander, Chairman of the Madison County Budget Committee.

The finished budget will be presented to the Madison County Commission. Their next meeting is scheduled in June.

