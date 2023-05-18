‘Cardio on the Court’ held in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — In celebration of National Tennis Month, the Jackson West Tennessee Tennis Association presented “Cardio on the Court.”

It was held Thursday evening at Pugh Bourne Park in northeast Madison County. This free event had participants enjoying being out on the court while promoting heart health.

Organizers say for those who love the game, you’re actually adding years to your life.

“I love tennis,” said Linda Swope.

A kid’s tennis festival will be held on Saturday starting at 10 a.m., including pizza and a storytime at the Jackson Tennis Center. It will be followed by a tennis play day at Pugh Bourne Park.

