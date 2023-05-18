‘Cloud Nine’ sensory integration room opens at Nova Early Learning Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school cut the ribbon for a new facility that will benefit the students.

Nova Early Learning Center opened up their “Cloud Nine” sensory integration room at their school.

“Nova Early Learning Center is the early childhood center for Jackson-Madison County School System. Ages Pre-K three through five. So we are just excited to serve our community in that capacity. We have over twenty Pre-K classes here at Nova,” said Principal Tisa Day.

What is a sensory integration room? Assistant Principal Amy Jacques told the people attending the opening ceremony to imagine they were in a room filled with very loud TVs, all of them as loud as they can be, playing a different channel.

Most people would want to leave that room because it is a lot going all at once. She then explained how children with sensory processing struggles do not always have that choice to leave the room when they are in school. The Cloud Nine room gives them that opportunity.

“So we want to be proactive and help kids self-regulate,” Jacques said. “A lot of kids have sensory processing issues, executive functioning issues. So our goal with this is to allow every child that comes through our doors to be able to utilize this room to be able to self-regulate.”

For a school to get something like this, it does not happen overnight. It takes a lot of collaboration and help from the community, and many other people who are willing to take their personal time to help.

“So definitely our community and our Special Education department definitely helped us,” Principal Day said. “As well as community partners, Union students, and our assistant principal here taking charge and taking the lead on this with her husband. And just a lot of community support.”

Amy says that Nova is like a family, and and having all of them come together is what made Cloud Nine possible.

The room is available for use for all students, as well as the teachers.

