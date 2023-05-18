Condray calls on Conger for debate

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city mayor candidate is calling for a debate ahead of the upcoming runoff election.

With a runoff election fast approaching, City of Jackson mayoral candidate Ray Condray is calling on Mayor Scott Conger to join him in a public forum or debate to discuss the important issues the city faces.

Condray said that he is open for a debate at anytime, anyplace, anywhere, and any forum.

According to a news release from Condray’s campaign team, there were six forums leading up to the May election.

The release said Condray participated in every one of them, while Conger chose to skip several and has now ignored or refused invitations from some of those same groups.

Conger expressed that he has participated in several debates and forums. He says that there are two more forums scheduled, and is all for a debate.

We asked them both what they bring to the mayor’s office that the other cannot.

“We are going to stay true to our campaign pledge. We are going to talk about the issues, and we are going to focus on the future of Jackson. We are not resorting to name calling, false attacks, and the things that don’t benefit the city. That is going to be our message going forward, and we are going to focus on our future,” Conger said.

“One of the things that I bring to the mayor’s office is I bring a vast experience of a background in business. Over 32 years in the automotive industry of working under a lot of good people and having a lot of good people work for me,” Condray said.

Condray explained that with the experience comes knowing how to work together with people, hearing their opinions from different ideas and sources, and being able to put those together to work towards the

common good.

Another question that was asked was what they think they need to secure votes in the upcoming run-off.

“Local elections are important. Getting people out there to talk about our platform, the future of Jackson, what we have done over the last four years, and the same thing that we have been doing: knocking on doors, making phone calls, sending emails, and encouraging people that local elections do matter,” Conger said.

“They just need to know the values that we are going to bring to the mayor’s office. No more arrogance, no more closed door deals, no more hiding behind words like ‘transparency,’ and not seeing exactly what is going on with our city,” Condray said.

Early voting for the run-off will begin May 24 and continue to June 8, with the election to be held on June 13.

