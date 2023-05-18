Disaster declaration made for additional counties

JACKSON, Tenn. — A disaster declaration from President Joe Biden has been made for several additional counties in Tennessee.

The announcement from FEMA says that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Tennessee to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and a tornado from March 1 to March 3.

FEMA says that funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities in Benton, Bledsoe, Campbell, Carroll, Cheatham, Clay, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Obion, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Rhea, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Wayne and White counties.

Also from FEMA, Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, McNairy, Tipton and Wayne counties are now approved for reimbursement costs for eligible permanent work under Public Assistance categories C through G.

FEMA says under the April 7 major disaster declaration, those eight counties along with Macon and Rutherford counties were initially authorized for debris removal (Category A) and emergency protective work (Category B).

Eligible work is classified into the following categories:

Emergency Work

Category A: Debris removal

Category B: Emergency protective measures

Permanent Work

Category C: Roads and bridges

Category D: Water control facilities

Category E: Public buildings and contents

Category F: Public utilities

Category G: Parks, recreational and other facilities

You can find more news from across the state here.