Fiber Optic Boot Camp to be held in July

JACKSON, Tenn. — The sixth annual Fiber Optic Boot Camp is being held in July.

According to Jackson State Community College, the boot camp will be a five day, hands-on course that guides participants through completing three industry-standard credentials for fiber optic technicians.

Jackson State says that the camp is conducted by BDI DataLynk and is sanctioned by the Fiber Optic Association to provide standards-based instruction, which the U.S. Department of Labor recognizes.

The course is set for July 17 through July 21.

Register online here, or contact John McCommon at (731) 425-8826 or jmccommon@jscc.edu.

